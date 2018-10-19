Get In The Groove With Waje And Dj Noah’s ‘oya’

Waje is making a mark as a dance queen, following her latest single ‘Kponlongo’ with this upbeat feat with DJ Noah.

‘Oya’ is a smooth, Afrohouse tune that invokes a longing for a night out. The song produced by South African DJ Noah is nostalgic without being archaic, and maintains the Afrobeats rhythm that lures us unto the dance floor. Waje flexes her vocal ability, interchanging a simple, conversational, playful tone and more melodic, higher-pitched ones throughout the song. It’s not hard to see people breaking out one or two moves once this song comes on.

This is collaboration worth listening.

Listen to Oya by DJ Noah and Our very own Waje here: http://smarturl.it/Oya.audio