Finally Linda Ikeji’s Unveils Her Baby's Father

Linda Ikeji’s baby daddy, Sholaye Jeremi has finally spoken after the birth of their son, Jayce Jeremi.

Linda Ikeji had confirmed Sholaye Jeremi is the father of Jayce while sharing a picture of herself with the newborn, she added a caption that might finally put all the rumours to bed. She wrote;

GOING HOME WITH MY PRINCE. BEGINNING OF THE BEST YEARS OF MY LIFE! HIS NAME IS JAYCE BY THE WAY, JAYCE JEREMI. . WILL SHARE PICTURES SOON!

Although Sholaye refused to marry Linda according to some unverified reports, he is obviously excited to be a father and has only God to thank for the blessing of Jayce Jeremi. See what he wrote on his Instagram moments below;