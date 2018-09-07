TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 7 September 2018

Skales’ ‘body’ Video Appreciates Different Body Standards

By BukiHQ Media
Baseline artiste Skales has released the highly anticipated video for the song ‘Body’ off his recently released Mr. Love album.

The song, which features Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, shows appreciation for a woman’s body, and the video is a reflection of that. We see Skales surrounded by beautiful women with different body shapes and sizes, all having a good time. The artiste shows an appreciation for different standards of beauty, and the models are seen to be comfortable in their skin, dancing, and playing outside.

Watch the ‘Body’ video here:


By: Isawumi Abiola

