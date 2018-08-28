Finally, Davido Signs Up For NYSC

Three years after obtaining a Bachelors degree in music, popular Nigerian Musician, David Adeleke better known as Davido, is the latest corps member in town as he registered to join the National Youth Service Corp on Tuesday.

In a post on his Instagram story, the 'Fia' crooner said: “I just registered for NYSC kamming.”

Although it is not sure which state he was posted to, Davido expressed delight in serving his fatherland.

Davido graduated from Babcock University, Ilisan- Remo, Ogun State, in 2015 after completing his course in music. His graduation ceremony was graced by Don jazzy and a host of other Nigerian artistes.

The National Youth Service Corp is a one-year mandatory service any Nigerian graduate of tertiary instituition below the age of 30 must go through.