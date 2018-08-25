Smade Entertainment Makes History Yet Again As Tiwa Savage Pays Tribute To African Icons At #thesavagetour

Last night, Tiwa Savage performed for thousands of adoring, screaming fans and supporters at her sold-out #TheSavageTour concert held at Indigo at the O2.

#TheSavageTour, organized by globally renowned Afrobeats promoter SMADE Entertainment, had been highly anticipated for months and surpassed expectations with the bill of artistes. In addition to Tiwa Savage, who cemented her place in history as being the first female Afrobeats artiste to headline the O2 stadium, fans were thrilled and excited as Alternate Sound, the official band, brought to life the performances of Don Jazzy, Dr. Sid, Korede Bello, Awilo, WSTRN, and Mystro. People present were especially moved by Tiwa Savage’s tributes to African Icons such as Mandela and Kofi Annan.

Once again, SMADE Entertainment put together an unforgettable night for Afrobeats lovers, supporters, and patrons. #TheSavageTour joins a list of highly successful concerts they organized this year, proving the company’s dedication to taking a premium Afrobeats experience worldwide.

Photocredit: Michael Tubes Creations