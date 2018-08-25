TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 25 August 2018 13:47 CET

Bisola, #BBNaija Star's Baby Daddy, Malcolm Olanrewaju Dies At 37

By The Nigerian Voice

2017 Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola Aiyeola has just lost the father of her child, Malcolm Olanrewaju to the cold hands of Death.

Malcolm who was just 37 was an artise manager. His death was confirmed by his younger brother who spoke to a News Agency saying that he died at about 8pm yesterday, August 24th after a prolonged battle with an undisclosed ailment.

In his last post on Instagram before his demise, he wrote about to his health condition and some friends were happy to see that his health was improving. " olanrewajumalcolm Now u see me, next time a whole lot of difference again. For those that said i was only posting "

Malcom and Bisola have a daughter together, Laila. There has been no comment from the big brother runner up so far.





By: Ihejirika J. Mighty

