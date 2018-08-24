Face of Candycity 2018 queens stuns in group photos

Newly crowned Face of Candycity World queens and title holders over the weekend teamed up with Lagos PRO photographer, Photo Kulture for theses stunning looks for their first official photos. Looking gorge Queens

Photo credit:

Hair by Stylenest hair

Photos by Photo Kulture

Queens;

Face of CandyCity World 2018 - Wendy Efele

Face of CandyCity Universe - Ifeoluwa Grace

Face of CandyCity Africa - Joy Nguma

Face of CandyCity Nigeria - Jane Okojie

Face of CandyCity Tourism - Chioma Iwuchukwu

Face of CandyCity Personality - Sandra Bernard

Face of CandyCity Photogenic - Xenia Chukumah

Face of CandyCity Charismatic - Odili Stella

Face of CandyCity Outstanding - Esther Tumi

Face of CandyCity Top Model - Ruth Ayabina

Face of CandyCity Amity - Irabor Adesua