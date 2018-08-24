Face of Candycity 2018 queens stuns in group photos
Newly crowned Face of Candycity World queens and title holders over the weekend teamed up with Lagos PRO photographer, Photo Kulture for theses stunning looks for their first official photos. Looking gorge Queens
Photo credit:
Hair by Stylenest hair
Photos by Photo Kulture
Queens;
Face of CandyCity World 2018 - Wendy Efele
Face of CandyCity Universe - Ifeoluwa Grace
Face of CandyCity Africa - Joy Nguma
Face of CandyCity Nigeria - Jane Okojie
Face of CandyCity Tourism - Chioma Iwuchukwu
Face of CandyCity Personality - Sandra Bernard
Face of CandyCity Photogenic - Xenia Chukumah
Face of CandyCity Charismatic - Odili Stella
Face of CandyCity Outstanding - Esther Tumi
Face of CandyCity Top Model - Ruth Ayabina
Face of CandyCity Amity - Irabor Adesua