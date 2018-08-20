Excitement Builds As Tiwa Savage Lands In London Ahead Of #thesavagetour

Tiwa Savage landed in London on Sunday, August 19th, bolstering the excitement and anticipation surrounding #TheSavageTour.

#TheSavageTour, organized by globally renowned Afrobeats promoter SMADE Entertainment, has garnered much attention from media and fans of the genre, being that this is the first concert at the Indigo to be headlined by a female Afrobeats artiste. It promises to be quite an electric night.

The concert will hold at Indigo at the O2 on Friday, 24th August, and tickets are almost completely sold out. Other artistes billed to perform at the concert include DONJAZZY, Reekado Banks, Mystro, and WSTRN, amongst others. Tiwa will also have a pop-up store in London, on the 23rd of August, a day before her concert, at 70 Berwick Street, Soho.

To witness history in the making, purchase your ticket for #TheSavageTour now on www.smade.shoobs.com