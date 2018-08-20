TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity | 20 August 2018 15:29 CET

Phyno Pays Ode To Traditional Hip Hop In ’fuwa Sewa’ Video

By Press @BukiHQ Media
Phyno’s most recent single ’Fuwa Sewa’ rekindled an appreciation for traditional hip hop amongst fans of the genre, and occasional indulgers alike. Now, the single’s video is evoking a deeper appreciation for the art.

Directed by Clarence Peters, the ’Fuwa Sewa’ video takes the monochrome route, and invites us to pay just as much attention to the visuals as we do the music.

Watch the ’Fuwa Sewa’ video here:


