Segun Arinze, Bolanle Ninalowo, Tina Mba star in African Queen

Hitting the cinemas from 7th of September, off the stables of Cam Rolling Concept comes this emotional and suspense-filled drama titled, “Africa Queen”. The movie was produced by Kola Amusan and directed by Caliph Ibn. Uzar.

It features a strong cast including veterans such as Segun Arinze, Norbert Young, Tina Mba and other actors, Ninalowo Bolanle, Kola Amusan, Rotimi Salami, Sean Jimoh, Peter Ijagbemi and Bolatito Sowunmi.

Synopsis

Love and the struggle to survive come against each other. Zainab went against her father’s wishes and participated in a beauty contest. The result of her decision left her home in chaos. Will she be able to come out of it?

Watch the trailer below

