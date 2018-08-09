“AIR OBO” Davido Flashes Stairs Of His New Private Jet, Set To Launch

One of Nigeria’s A-list Artist, David Adedeji Adeleke, better known by his stage name Davido has been in the News lately about his new airline ” AIR O.B.O”. Its no longer news to his fans that the young and getting it artist has acquired a new jet and is set to show it to the world.

Davido announced earlier in the year that he was getting a Jet and naming it “Air O.B.O” and that we should expect it anytime soon. The wait is over as the artist took to his Instagram Story & twitter page to announce the arrival of the aircraft which is an addition to the numerous number of toys (cars) that the artist has in his fleet.

The artist also seized the opportunity to announce dates for his upcoming US tour starting on the 28th of August in Minneapolis & ending on the 20th of September in San Fransisco California.

From the Management & Staffs of The Genius Media, we wish our very good friend Davido a huge success on his Tour and Congrats on the New addition to the fleet David.

