BURNA BOY PAYS HOMAGE TO FELA WITH ‘YE’ VIDEO

Burna Boy’s ’Ye’ has topped music charts globally, and continued to enjoy media attention. Now, fans can enjoy the highly anticipated video just as much.

The song itself narrates some socio-cultural issues we deal with in a laidback, easy-going manner. With the video, we have bright lights and confined symmetry, but we also have bright metallic satin and tulle outfits, and fur coats, adding to the theme of the song. Burna is completely in his element, and so is Timaya, who makes a cameo appearance.

Adding to the political note of the song and video, it comes during the anniversary week of Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s death. The dancers themselves and the outfits worn by the models are somewhat reminiscent of Fela’s dancers and there are also more glaring tributes to the legend in the video.

Directed by Clarence Peters, the ‘Ye’ video is quite an effective visual translation of the song – we may be confined, but we will still find a way to shine/ stand out and enjoy life.

Watch the 'Ye' video here: