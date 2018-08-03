Tiwa Savage And Duncan Mighty Sing About An Unending Love In New Single ’lova Lova’

Love is in the air this summer, and Tiwa Savage lends a moving, fun beat to the atmosphere with new single ’Lova Lova’.

Lova Lova is an upbeat duet featuring Duncan Mighty who brings a humorous tone to the song. While Tiwa Savage harmonizes her dedication to her partner, Duncan Mighty narrates how devastating a disruption in the relationship will be. Humor and harmony balance each other out so that, even with the lighthearted lyrics, we can feel the gravity of the love being sang about.

