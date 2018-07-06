Afrobeat Singer Pam Creates A Unique African Based Path In The Visuals For ’Bobo’ Single - WATCH

American black superhero blockbuster, Black Panther took over the world due to the uniqueness in the storyline and focus on branding and selling the authentic story based on inspiration from Africa. The film's legacy can’t end just after watching it, the duty now lies in the hands of Africans to continue to portray what it talks about.

Hence, Ghanaian afrobeat sensation, Pam signed unto 576Muzik tabbed into the idea for the visuals to her storming single Bobo carefully executed by director Esianyo Kumodzi on location in Ghana. ‘Bobo’ eulogies and catapults the beauty of African women on a different level of greatness focusing on the natural body figure that they endowed with.

Furthermore, Pam found love for music after working on a few projects with musicians backstage whose name she prefers to keep private, however, the massive reception her debut single christened Lowkey received motivated her to return with Bobo produced by Pee On Da Beat and the accompanying visuals just came to solidify the song’s richness and get it stuck on the lips of her growing female army and music enthusiasts.

Her plan is to use music as a medium to empower women to believe in themselves and aim higher in life. In a simple sentence, ‘Every woman deserves to be her own boss’. Big Shoutout To All African Women!

Enjoy the visuals for ‘Bobo’ below:

