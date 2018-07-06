Church Culture announces media personality, LamideAkintobi as new host

Lagos, Nigeria July 6, 2018: Award-winning journalist and broadcaster, LamideAkintobi is the new host of Church Culture, the interactive talk show on Channels Television which focuses on the mission of the Christian faith, and the people, places, and priorities that drive Christianity in Nigeria and across Africa.

The show which airs every Saturday at 1pm is produced by Generation Y!, the producers of Rubbin’ Minds, also on ChannelsTV and eXploring on ONTV. It is produced in conjunction with the church media company also called Church Culture.

“We are delighted to have one of Nigeria’s most talented television presenters as part of the Church Culture team. This lends an exciting dimension to the programme, especially in creating new conversations about the Christian faith,” said SeunOluyemi, Senior Manager, Y! Productions.

Guests who have appeared on the highly interactive and insightful show include Pastor Abel Damina, Pastor Sam Adeyemi, Pastor Olumide Emmanuel, Adeolu Adefarasin, Tosin Martins, Timi Dakolo among others.