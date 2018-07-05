Duncan Mighty and Wizkid's 'Fake Love' Maintains the Number One Spot on MTV Base’s Official Naija Top 10

Buzzing new kid on the block Teni who recently turned heads with a new single 'Fake Jersey' that aptly captures the mood of Nigerians in light of the ongoing world cup competition joins MTV Base’s Ehiz on a new episode of the weekly music countdown show dubbed “Official Naija Top Ten”.

This week, Phyno maintained his hold on the 10th spot with the Olamide assisted fan-inspired video for “Onyeoma”. Kizz Daniel also continued to chart with his 2018 debut "4 Dayz" which sat on the ninth spot.

Fan favourite and Nigerians preferred world cup theme song "Issa Goal" by Naira Marley ft Olamide and Lil Kesh landed on the eight spot. Frequent charters; Ah Blem Blem by Timaya, Suh Different by Patoranking, Bobo by Mayorkun, Soco by Wizkid and Jogodo by Tekno held the seventh to third spot.

Pop veteran Duncan Mighty displaced Davido's two-week chart leader "Assurance" and held the number one spot with the Wizkid assisted "Fake Love".

Catch the Official Naija Top Ten on Saturday, 7th July at 6PM on MTV Base.

Watch the full Top 10 countdown below…

