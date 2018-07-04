TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

4 July 2018

Watch Now: Phyno’s ‘nwa' Video Featuring Wale

By BukiHQ Media
Following the success of his previous international collaboration with Kranium on 'One Chance', Phyno is back with another major international collaboration featuring MMG Rapper Wale.

In the song, Phyno sings 'Still writing my article, no sleeping on a Bicycle, give thanks, show gratitude'. In the video shot by Patrick Elis, in Los Angeles, California, we see the artiste driving around LA in hydraulic cars with his passé and Wale raps about being the best in the game and not stopping.

NWA, produced by IamBeat, is layered over a mid tempo beat upon which Phyno delivers catchy lyrics. The song definitely has all the makings of a summer banger.

