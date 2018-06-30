Adekunle Gold’s #about30concert Secures Smade Entertainment’s Position As The Top Afrobeats Promoter

Yesterday, June 29th, 2018, SMADE Entertainment delivered yet another spectacular experience at the sold out #About30Concert held at London’s Indigo at the O2.

After months of anticipation, fans from far and wide gathered at the Indigo anxious for a night of live music and unbridled entertainment. True to form SMADE Entertainment did not disappoint. People present at the concert were on their phones through the night, gushing over the set design, the dancers, the costumes, the sound, and, of course, the performances. The host of the night was Adesope, and the opening acts were Falana, Tolani, Harry Marshall, Bimbi Philips, Juls, and Yung Milli.

SMADE is the UK’s top Afrobeats promoter and has proven time and time again that they can put on a show. Highlights of the evening were Adekunke Gold being carried unto the stage dressed in regal attire, and a surprise duet with Simi that took the night’s events up another level. The dance breaks between sets were also quite the treat, being that Kaffy worked with the dancers weeks before the event choreographing all the dance routines remotely from Lagos, Nigeria.

The #About30Concert is one more ring on the belt of SMADE Entertainment, which has had a series of sold out shows this year.

Photo Credit: Michael Tubes Creations.