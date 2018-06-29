Miss Niger Delta holds audition in Owerri

Come Saturday, June 30, 2018, audition and screening exercise will take place for the 17th edition of the Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant in the heartland city of Owerri, Imo state.

The event takes place at the swimming pool side of Titanic View Hotel, Owerri, Imo State.

According to the coordinator, Mac-Nelson Okafor, eligible contestants must be Niger Delta indigenes and be between 18 and 25 years with a minimum of West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

“They must be single, 5 feet 8 inches tall and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence. Contestants must also be prepared to carry out the role of an ambassador for peace and development and positive transformation,” he enthused.

Stressing that the pageant would serve as a bridge of peace in the Niger Delta states, namely; Imo, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Ebonyi, Delta, Anambra, Cross Rivers and many others, he informed that the exercise is to select credible contestants for the pageant which comes up in July 30, 2018.

“The pageant is a platform to promote re-orientation of positive values among female youths of Niger Delta, skills and entrepreneurial development, economic for self-reliance, hard work, good conduct and project the region positively for investment and sustainable development,” he said.