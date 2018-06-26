CityPeople celebrates Islamic Singer, Rukayat Gawat

Frontline celebrity journal, City People Magazineand its City People Entertainment team led by renowned veteran journalist, Dr. Seye Kehinde, are in top gear, preparing and putting all things together to make Saturday June 30t, 2018, a memorable and unforgettable day for the lovers and fans of prolific and famous Islamic singer, Alhaja Rakayat Gawat-Oyefeso.

Enterprising Gawat, the daughter of renowned NTA broadcaster, Alhaji Rasaq Aremu Gawat,will be celebrated by the celebrity journal on her birthday and welcome dance of Lesser Haaj, which will take place at the City People Event Center, Gbagada Lagos. The publisher of the most-read celebrity journal, Seye Kehinde, speaking about the event, said, ‘we are celebrating Rukayat Gawat for her continuous contribution to the emerging growth of the Islamic Music in the entertainment industry, as she has been the only artiste in her genre that has ever won our Artiste of the Year award, back-to-back, and she has not relented in her effort. This is the only way to appreciate and encourage her immense contribution to the entertainment industry, alongside her beloved fans in a laudable event like this.’

The sensational Islamic gospel singer, Alhaja Rukayat Gawat-Oyefeso won 2016 and 2017 Best Islamic Artiste of the Year at the City People Music Award by the City People Magazine; she has produced more than six albums amongst which are: Aye Le, My Father, Imole, Arinakore, Oba Nla, Ijo Ope, Temitope; and also a joint collaboration effort with other Islamic music artistes and Fuji musicians like Alao Jowujowu, Odun Ayo, Ogbe Okan, Eto Obirin, Agbokol’ori, Iyawo Obun, to mention a few. She also has some outstanding finished jobs that are yet to be released, like Ododo Eye, Igbatiwa among others, while she is currently in the studio working on her next album, entitled ‘My Time’,which will be out soon and marketed by Okiki Films and Productions.

In tow, her yearly all-embracing event, Imole Day, is already in the making, which we scooped, is being cooked specially to celebrate and eulogize the National Chieftain of APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. An event which we gathered is already being touted to be the most glamorous and outlandish when it finally rolls out.