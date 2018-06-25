TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 25 June 2018 11:43 CET

Death Of D’banj’s 1 year old son:Banky W, Don Jazzy, Flavour, others Pay Respect

By The Nigerian Voice
Nigerian celebrities have expressed deep shock and sadness at the death of D’banj’s son, Daniel, on Sunday.

The little boy, who celebrated his 1st birthday in May, drowned at his family’s home in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Among early mourners was D’banj’s former business partner, Don Jazzy, who posted a black image on Instagram with the message “Just heard the worst news in a long time.”

Tonto Dikeh, Toyin Abraham, Juliet Ibrahim, Banky W, Flavour and several others also share in the grief.


whoever said money can buy love is a deciever.
By: Het

