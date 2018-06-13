Queen Of Afropop Yemi Alade Gives Exclusive Luc Belaire "self Made" Interview

France (June 12, 2018) - Luc Belaire has just released an exclusive interview with Afropop Queen Yemi Alade, with the Nigerian singer, songwriter and actress discussing her rise to mega-stardom with Luc Belaire CEO Brett Berish.

Like so many of her contemporaries, Yemi worked her way to the top and now enjoys cult status worldwide, but in Africa she’s a bona-fide superstar. After winning a talent show in her native country in 2010, Yemi launched a music career, smashing records with her hit single “Johnny,” now the most viewed video from any African artist – ever! With multiple awards to her name and a third studio album recently released, she shows no signs of slowing down.

Yemi’s ascending trajectory is marked by the 11th installment of Belaire's "Self Made Tastes Better" video series, which captures and shares the stories of self-made artists and influencers, both established and up-and-coming. Yemi joins Grammy-nominated rapper Rapsody and American rapper and TV star Trina as the first women featured in the wine brand’s inspiring campaign. The release of Yemi's "Self Made" episode coincides with the publication of Forbes Africa's "30 under 30" list, which names Yemi among the continent's most promising young change-makers.