Nwaobi Mourns Reggae Icon, Ras Kimono

The Member representing Aniocha North Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Engr. Emmanuel Emeka Nwaobi, has said that he has lost a brother in Mr. Augustine Onwubuya a.k.a Ras Kimono, while mourning the untimely passage of the great Reggae maestro.

In a release made available to newsmen in Asaba by his Media Assistant, Patrick Ochei, Nwaobi said he received as rude shock the demise of the music icon and prayed that God grants him eternal rest.

He recalled the moments he had shared with the Onicha-Olona born unique Reggae singer, adding that he was a wonder of a breed and maintained that it would be difficult to forget him.

He recollected vividly the recent concert the Reggae Super Star and his colleagues organized at Issele-Uku to appreciate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi for the good work of governance and representation they had done, while also in the same vein rallying support for their reelection.

The 2018 winner of the "Most Accessible Lawmaker" in Delta State equally prayed God to grant the family that Ras Kimono had left behind, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.

Hon. Nwaobi also urged Ras Kimono's fans all over the world to continue to pray for the repose of the soul of the dead, affirming that we must take solace in the fact that God gives and HE takes.