Smade Entertainment Delivers The Biggest Afro Republik Concert In History

Last night, Wizkid headlined the biggest Afro Republik concert at the O2 Arena, London alongside other Nigerian artistes like Tekno, Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry and Mr Eazi. The sold out concert was put together by SMADE Entertainment; UK’s number one afro beats promoter.

History was made as the concert boasted about 20,000 people in attendance making it the biggest Afro Republik concert held so far.

One of the highlights of the event was when Wizkid invited Tiwa Savage to join him on stage to perform their hit song; “Ma lo”.

Check out pictures from the concert below.

Photo credit: Michael Tubes Creation