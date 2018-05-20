Linda Ikeji Is Pregnant with Baby Boy….Already ordered A Bentley Mulsane to Celebrate The Arrival of My Son- Linda

Linda Ikeji Is Pregnant! Baby Bump (Photos)

Hurray!!!! Africa’s number 1 blogger @officiallindaikeji is pregnant, set to be a mummy.

The Blogger who is set to launch her TV station valued at half a billion naira made the announcement on her blog today shortly after her sister Laura let the cat out of the bag.

Read her interesting post the pregnancy below:

Did you guys read the title of this post? Should I write it again? Oh God, I can’t breath…lol. So let me say that again…I, Linda Ikeji, is going to be a mum. Somebody please pinch me! Gosh, I can’t get over it.

2018 started with me finding out I was pregnant. When I missed my period and my friend and I did a home pregnancy test and it read positive, my friend began to cry with happiness but I was just there staring at the stick like, you’re not messing with me, are you? This is real and not a joke on me, right? I refused to believe it and asked my friend to drive me to a lab for another test. And there it was confirmed, I was pregnant. Me, Linda, I am going to have my own child. Please don’t wake me up from this lovely dream..lol

So many women have had children, so what’s the big deal, huh? Lol. Well, you see me, I’m somewhat of a different case. There’s something about me that I have never talked about publicly before and that’s the fact that I love children so much (I took that from my dad), and I am particularly obsessed with babies, and I mean that literally. Their pureness, innocence, little beautiful faces, tiny hands and soft cheeks make me just want to be around them.

I grew up in a compound with a lot of neighbours and believe it or not, as a teenager/young woman, I was the unofficial resident babysitter. I swear, ask my siblings. I literally carried all the new born babies born in that compound at a period of time until they grew up to a certain age. Their mums used to come drop the babies at our house whenever they were tired or wanted to go out, this was, of course, to the annoyance of my family…lol.

The first baby I carried was a boy named Makoba (wonder where he is now, this was about 20 years ago, he will be a big boy now). From the first day I carried him, I didn’t want to let him go…so every time I had free time, and his mum hadn’t brought him to me, I would walk two floors up, knock on his family’s door and ask them if they wanted me to take the child off them for a while. I was always happy when they said yes. After him other mums started dropping their kids with me.

Back then my sisters and I used to take turns to cook every day of the week. So whenever it was my turn to cook and I was babysitting and they insisted I go cook, I’d tell my sisters to either hold the baby for me so I could go cook or they go cook. They always chose the latter. Lol.

Then my siblings started having children and I started to feel more joy. These were no longer neighbours’ or friends’ children, these were my nephews and nieces. My family! And carrying them brought me even more joy. Like for example, whenever I see my sister Laura’s son, Ryan, I shriek with happiness. He’s the love of my life…lol. If I was planning to go out and I heard my beautiful nephews and niece were coming over to the house, most times, I change plans and just stay home with them. I’m a homebody, I like to stay home (that’s why I bought a big house…lol).

So now imagine that in a few months, I will look down at a baby, and it won’t be a neighbor’s child, a friend’s child, a sister’s child, but my own child, my own flesh and blood, carried in my womb. My own son. It’s surreal. I can’t get over it.

You guys think DJ Khaled is obsessed with his son, Asahd? Wait until this one gets here. He’s not even here yet and I already ordered a Bentley Mulsanne for us. I swear! Lol. Like, I can’t keep calm. Oh and please, nannies, stay away from me. I’ve got this covered! Thank you. Lol.

Sometimes when I’m lying down and I feel him moving around inside me (he’s so hyper already, constantly moving around…lol), I just get up and cradle my tummy and smile. Lol. I can’t wait for these months to go by so I can meet him. My own son!

Dear son, of every dream I have had, every achievement, every milestone, out of all my accomplishments and titles, all the money and worldly possession I have, nothing compares to you. You are my greatest blessing, my gift from heaven, my greatest dream realized. I love you more than life itself and I can’t wait to meet you and give you so many kisses. And of course, spoil you! You will hear ‘I love you’ loud and clear so many times, you will beg me to stop. I can’t wait to hold you in my arms. .

I know I’m going to be the best mum ever! I was born for this and I am finally ready! And now I want to do more, achieve more, so lil man will be proud of his mama.

Considering how much I love children, sometimes I wonder why I didn’t have them earlier. But like my dad said, miracles like this finally happen when God is ready to share you.

Anyway, as you all know, I’ve always shared every milestone, every good thing that’s happened to me over the years with you guys and I definitely wanted to also share this joy with you. I’ve been wanting to scream about this since I found out many months ago but my family and friends have been telling me to ‘calm down Linda, calm down’…lol. I’m now way into my second trimester, so I guess it’s okay to share my joy.

May God grant you what you desire the most and may all your dreams come true.

Oh, by the way, I’ll be having a baby shower in a few weeks and I will definitely love for some of you amazing, loyal female readers to come celebrate with me. Will communicate when the time comes.

Plenty kisses and God bless

Linda.

Awww! Congratulations Linda!!!