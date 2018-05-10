Sabrina and Saheed Osupa Team Up to thrill Ibadan

In an attempt to keep Ibadan as its major market, Sabrina brand from the stables of Euro Global Food & Distilleries recently embarked on activities to excite and further connect with Ibadan customers.

In one of the activities, Nigerian ace Fuji Musician, Saheed Okunola popularly known as King Saheed Osupa thrilled Fuji music lovers with live performance at Sabrina Musical Jam Show in celebration of 2018 Workers Day.

The jam show held at Ibadan Recreation Club,brought together Fuji music lovers who converged at the venue to celebrate the May Day with their favourite Music Star. The event had performances from upcoming Fuji artistes before the Fuji maestro mounted stage for his electrifying performance.

Commenting on the event, Marketing Head, Euro Global Food, Devanshu Seth explained that Ibadan has been the strong hold ofSabrina and the series of activities is aimed at maintaining the market share of the brand in the city.

“Sabrina has been the favourite of Ibadan people over the years, and our customers remain our priority. With the musical Jam and the Road Show, we are trying to create further connection with the people; our partnership with their favourite artist and son of the soil who dished out beautiful Fuji tunes for them on May Day is a further endorsement of our Sabrina brand . Fuji is a popular genre of music in Ibadan and Osupa is one of the leading Fuji artists globally.We strategically programmed the show on Workers Day, so the people could come to have fun with their favourite star courtesy of their favourite gin, Sabrina.”

Sabrina also organised road shows across the major markets in Ibadan during which customers were entertained with musical performances and branded gift items.