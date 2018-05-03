Nollywood Divas, Angela Okorie, Empress Njamah & others storm AbujaAll White Pool Party (See Photos)

Its was a of fun, class and glamour as Abuja residents came out in mass. This years Abuja all white pool party is tagged as festival of friends, celebrities and boss. whatever name you choose; all turned up at the Abuja all white pool party! Something big went down in Abuja last night. Abuja was completely stand still as Nigeria’s hottest celebs descend upon the Abuja All White pool party.

Celebs stunned at the white themed pool party hosted by Miss Ambassador for Peace Nigeria in the wealthy residential suburb of Abuja. The ladies ‘came out slay and all on white as Beyonce would say and won’t disappoint in the fashion department.

Celebrities spotted at the event include Angela Okorie, Empress Njamah, Bigbrother Naija Jon Ogah, Chuks Chyke, MC. Tagwaye, Amb Wahala and many more while music was dished out by the official disc jockey, DJ Topherz.

There were as usual some beautiful and entertaining side attractions like the Water Volley Tournament while Prizes were also given out by the host, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe.