Nollywood Producer, Tope Alake Welcomes Twins with Wife

Nollywood filmmaker, Tope Alake, is really replenishing the earth as he now has a large family of five as they recently welcome new set of babies.

Tope and his pretty wife just welcome a set of twins and to the glory of God, babies and their mother are said to be doing well.

It seems the year 2018, is really a season of twins as it would be recalled that comedian, Akpororo, Teju Babyface all welcomed twins some weeks back.

According to the excited father, he wrote, “And so God #Stresslessly did it for my wife Alake Adetoun and I yesterday. It might have taken almost 5 years, but he did it at the right time and he did it double. I introduce to you Onyx and Sapphire Alake. God's Big Blessings to my family.”

Congrats to the latest bundle of joy in the entertainment industry and many more to come in Jesus name.