Couples/Break-ups | 2 May 2018 11:31 CET

Actress, Wumi Toriola gets Surprised Bridal Shower

Source: Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo/Nollywoodgists.com

Popular Yoruba actress, Wumi Toriola, is already counting her days as spinster because she is already taken and waiting the main day.

The actress will soon walk down the aisle with the love of her life as during the workers day, the actress held her bridal shower.

She got the needed love from some of her friends who were in town as they stepped out to celebrate with her.

Wumi who is not just an actress but also a skin therapist is yet to announce the main day as she wants it to be a surprise to many.


