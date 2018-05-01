Davido buys girlfriend, Chioma N45m Porsche as birthday gift

NIGERIAN music superstar, Davido, held a birthday party for his girlfriend, Chioma Avril, 23, with a N45m Porsche car surprise birthday gift.

The ‘FIA’ crooner had earlier dropped a song titled ‘Assurance’ ahead of Chioma’s shindig on Monday night.

The car came with a plate number that reads ‘Assurance’.

The singer disclosed to guests that he has known Chioma’ over the last five years and plan to spend the rest of his life with her.

At a club on Sunday, Davido publicly declared his love for her, saying, “I’m in love o.”

The singer also took a swipe at “So many niggas” who “are in love but they scared to show it.”

He then went on to register his wish – with a promise: “Happy birthday Baby girl! Today and 2MORO gonna be amazing.” NAN