Tonto Dikeh Rescues helpless Pregnant woman in Abuja.

Tonto Dikeh foundation achieved yet another fulfilling agenda on 14th April through a medical outreach at a Kubwa Primary school.

A variety of heartwarming activities took place that day but the most captivating off all was when Tonto rescued a nursing mothers child and even took further steps by giving out cash gifts to the family.

The turnout on the day was unanticipated. Village kings, chief cabinets and indigenes from both far and near villages gathered in numbers to participate in the Foundations medical free checkup.

Experienced Medical practitioners and doctors took time to carry out detailed and intensive checkups on the participants. The foundation ensured the doctors performed to the best of their ability. A lot of medicine was then distributed to the participants to help them heal fast. Lectures where also given on important health rules such as hygiene care.

A vast amount of activities took place on the day. One of the major highlights was when a pregnant woman was rushed to a nearby hospital by the foundation officials. The woman was attended to with every expense also taken care of.

Furthermore, there was a case of a Little Girl with a hole in her heart who was spotted and given keen medical attention by the doctors and Tonto Dikeh Foundation is currently Looking Into Her Issue.

Another heart wrenching case was that of young 24 year old Hadiza Ayuba. Abandoned by her husband, she narrated how she got pregnant for the first time and how the child unfortunately died in her womb after 3 months due to the effects of stress and hardwork she attained whilst trying to acquire means of survival.

Upon reaching the hospital, the doctor interviewed her and gave her a full scan. It was discovered that she was actually 8months gone not 9 months as she claimed and in addition the baby was a girl and very much alive and not dead. The doctor discovered she has peptic ulcer and also suffered from malnourishment.

Her drugs and hospital bills where covered by the foundation up until after she gave birth successfully along with a token to assist her upkeep. The young lady was filled with happiness and immensely grateful to the TD foundation for their kindness. The medical outreach was in partnership with AIT and miss health beauty Pageant.