Tonto Dikeh, Jon Ogah Set for Abuja All White Pool Party

Music Act and Big brother Housemate, Jon Ogah and Nollywood Divas, Tonto Dikeh set to be live at Abuja All White Pool Party as event promises to bring together all the Top Personalities within the capital city and its environs to celebrate in a white atmosphere.

The last edition of Abuja All White Pool Party was truly memorable with an over the top ambiance set up to guarantee a wild, sexy and scary experience as the organizers, Miss Ambassador for Peace set to make this year’s edition bigger and better.

Abuja All White Party will take place on Sunday, 29th April, 2018 at Commodore Suites, Abuja with so many side attractions and thrilled guests dancing to the beat of the DJ while Amb. Wahala will be taking the audience on a mind blowing jokes.

A list celebrities that will be in attendance include : Tonto Dikeh, Jon Ogah, Empress Njamah, Angela Okorie, Sexy Steel just to mention a few while 30 Caribbean Models and Beauty Queens are set to be there live.