African Filmmakers Get Their Ultimate Network

CINEAFRI, an innovativenetwork dedicated to African film and video making launches this week. Founded by London-based Ghanaian filmmaker Ishmael Fiifi Annobil , CINEAFRI offers African filmmakersand related companies and institutionsa meeting place, where and they can reach out to each other; recruit and offer talent, skills and facilities; and share videos and news with their fans.

CINEAFRI is a logical response to the giant strides African filmmakers are making against all odds, and their need for globalvisibility, as crediblemodern artists. To that end,CINEAFRIhas been designed to inspireserious film making, through the exchange of ideas and osmosis, and help develop the authentic African film language.

“For once, filmmakers in Africa have a forum that shines a light on their contributions to film history, and enables themto interact and collaborate with their peers everywhere,“ says Annobil.

CINEAFRI offers free memberships to individual filmmakers and companiesand institutions working in(or aiming to work in) African film in any capacity, regardless of location, age or nationality. Members have their own profile pages, and enjoy free advertising and posting privileges throughout.

Non-members can watch videosand readnews and job ads for free, butthey cannot post or apply for advertised jobs.However, in order not to miss out on possible membership,all visitors are advised to view Cineafri’s extensive eligibility list here: http://cineafri.com/eligibility-list .

CINEAFRI is currently headquartered in London, UK, and it aims to open an operational office in Ghana or Nigeria later this year. There are also plans for other language versions of the portal.

CINEAFRI is open for member registration now—visit: www.cineafri.com