Nollywood super star, Dakore Egbuson-Akande and others attend Gallant Style Launch (Photos)

To further show that the Fashion industry is a big business in Nigeria, Abuja’s foremost fashion and lifestyle house, Gallant Style has officially opened its fashion house to the general public with top collections and new styles.

Introducing some of the top designs, the director communication Ms Ummulkhairy Mohammed said the designs were creatively crafted to fit the trend of fashion because Styles begins with Gallant. Some of the collections are; "Edzo" Patly, Bagy, Wearza, Glamdust, The Suit Men, Empressly, Adorsy, duke and Dave,Choicit. If you speak fashion, think Gallant Style. All the collections are available on first come to buy customers.

To celebrate the Grand Opening of Gallant Style, top Nollywood and Entertainment heavyweights were on ground to see some of the beautiful collections.

Some of the Celebrity are Nollywood super star, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Ex Big Brother Housemate, Jon Ogah and Bally, Amb. David James Egwu, Mrs Chioma Onoshakpor, Mrs Adanna Enwezor, Founder, African Hair Summit, Barr. Rex Idaminabo, Founder & Principal Partner, Achievers Media & Young CEO Business Summit, Mr Benson Uwheru amongst many others invited guest.