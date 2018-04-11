Niniola, Skales, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Naeto C, Others have a chat on MTV Base’s Musicology

In the past decade Nigerian music has enjoyed a meteoric rise and we have gone from creating music solely for local consumption to becoming the largest export of African music which currently is at an overwhelming demand across the world.

Although very applaudable, this rapid growth was followed by new set of challenges that the structure of our music industry (or lack of it) wasn’t prepared to withstand thereby leading to cases of intellectual property theft, lack of transparency with digital monetization and the unending legal battles between artistes and record labels stemming from disagreement over contractual terms.

In a bid to curb these recurring biting cases and help practitioners in the Nigerian music industry to fully understand the music business including contract, copyright and other issues, MTV Base presents; Musicology.

Hosted by Folu Storms, Musicology gathers key stakeholders in the music industry to share information on various issues ranging from record contracts, branding, trademarking, content monetization, including pros and cons of digitization and a lot more.

The panel includes singers; Skales, Niniola, Naeto C, Teezee, Veteran disc jockey; Jimmy Jatt and music executive; Godwin Tom

