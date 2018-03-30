New Afro-pop Sensation: Mel Rouge Releases Video For Second Single, ‘madam’

Nigerian-British Afro-pop singer Mel Rouge, releases video for her latest single ‘MADAME’ produced by Ozedikus. The video begins with Mel stepping out fiercely in style to rule her Queendom.

The video shows the artiste as the ‘MADAM Boss Chick’ as Mel Rouge dominates the screen and gives off dancehall vibes as the beat drops.

‘MADAM’ clearly tells all Mel Rouge fans that she is ready to take the lead and grace our screens from here on out.

Video link: