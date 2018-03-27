Tiwa Savage X Reminisce X Slimcase X Dj Enimoney Bring The Heat In ‘diet’ Video.

DJ Enimoney, Tiwa Savage, Reminisce, and Slimcase come together in the new video for their 2018 single ‘DIET’, produced by Sarz. The video shot by Clarence Peters, portrays a party vibe and showcases the artistes from different genres of music collaborate to create a common sound which happens to be the latest trend at the moment.

The video presents each artiste in different scenes of the video with Tiwa Savage sat among dancers, Reminisce in the midst of floating bodies and Slimcase on a small bottle held by DJ Enimoney.

DIET brings a unique combination of artistes and a different feel from the usual and is a certified way to endorse the song as a club banger.

The video is vibrant as it keeps up with the recent dance styles and is very catchy, which makes it definitely one worth watching.

Video link:

Audio fanlink: https://fanlink.to/Diet