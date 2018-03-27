TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Music News | 27 March 2018 09:31 CET

Tiwa Savage X Reminisce X Slimcase X Dj Enimoney Bring The Heat In ‘diet’ Video.

By BukiHQ Media
Click for Full Image Size

DJ Enimoney, Tiwa Savage, Reminisce, and Slimcase come together in the new video for their 2018 single ‘DIET’, produced by Sarz. The video shot by Clarence Peters, portrays a party vibe and showcases the artistes from different genres of music collaborate to create a common sound which happens to be the latest trend at the moment.

The video presents each artiste in different scenes of the video with Tiwa Savage sat among dancers, Reminisce in the midst of floating bodies and Slimcase on a small bottle held by DJ Enimoney.

DIET brings a unique combination of artistes and a different feel from the usual and is a certified way to endorse the song as a club banger.

The video is vibrant as it keeps up with the recent dance styles and is very catchy, which makes it definitely one worth watching.

Video link:

Audio fanlink: https://fanlink.to/Diet


Death loves everybody but nobody seems to love death.
By: Abdulsalam Muh'd Uma

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists