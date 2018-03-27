Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo Chosen As African Star At The Nickelodeon 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards

Lagos|Nigeria, 26 March 2018: Uganda’s Eddy Kenzo was chosen as the Favourite African Star at the Nickelodeon 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday March 24th. The singer joined Ed Sheeran, Dwayne Johnson, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Zendaya, Shawn Mendes, and others who won the coveted orange blimps at Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards that aired on Sunday on Nickelodeon (DStv channel 305) and Nick Toons (DStv channel 308)

Eddy Kenzo was chosen as the winner amongst some of Africa’s most talented artists, athletes and entertainers: Davido and Emmanuella (Nigeria) Cassper Nyovest and Caster Semenya (South Africa) and Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) while BTS (Asia) received the title of Favourite Global Music Star, a category in which globally famed South African DJ, Black Coffee, was nominated.

Commenting on this year’s winners, Executive Vice President and Managing Director Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa), Alex Okosi, said: “At VIMN Africa we are committed to creating opportunities that showcase and celebrate African culture and talent across our channel brands (Nickelodeon, MTV, MTV Base, BET and Comedy Central) both in Africa and around the world. We are proud of all the African nominees at Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards who continue to shine a light on the continent.”

Favourite African Star winner, Eddy Kenzo said : “There are no words I can use to express my gratitude and happiness for winning the Nickelodeon 2018 Kids' Choice Award, it's a great day for us at Big Talent Records and we are glad to be part of the Nickelodeon Family. Huge thanks to all of our fans all over the world. GOD IS GREAT. Thank you Nickelodeon, 2018 will always be remembered as #AfricaToTheWorld. God bless the kids worldwide.”

Hosted by WWE Superstar John Cena, the unpredictable mess-fest was broadcasted live from the Forum in Inglewood, California, where kids celebrated the best of everything they love in pop culture.

Also Commenting on this year’s winners, Channel Director for Nickelodeon for Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) Africa, Tasania Parsadh said : “We are exhilarated for performing star Eddy Kenzo for winning the Favourite African Star award, as voted for by the kids, his accomplishment is a first for Uganda from the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awardswhich is incredible. Nickelodeon is proud of all the nominees, who rallied with their fans through the nomination process”.

This year’s show put the power of choice in the hands of kids at home with an interactive digital experience. Kids had the opportunity to choose what happens live during the show by casting votes to determine the outcome of multiple stunts including: Black-ish star Marsai Martin wearing “Guac Socks” in a game of “Eat It or Wear It,” and social media stars Alex Wassabi and LaurDIY taking on the “Fear Box” challenge.

Kids and families casted votes in 19 categories, including four new ones, Favorite Funny YouTube Creator, Favorite Musical YouTube Creator, Favorite Dance Trend and Favorite Instagram Pet. Fans were able to vote for their top picks across all of Nickelodeon’s digital platforms including Nick.com and the Nick app and on iPad, iPhone, Kindle, and select Android devices; along with Twitter using #KCA.

