Wait, Mr Ibu now works under Ronke Oshodi?

When John Okafor (a.k.a Mr. Ibu) isn’t cracking us up with his hilarious antics, he’s putting in a shift ‘working under’ fellow actress, Ronke Oshodi, or at least that’s what a recent snippet from a movie trailer will suggest.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, the first batch of trailers for the much anticipated romantic comedy titled “The Eve” have been released and we really can’t wait to go see the full movie. The movie features Meg Otanwa, Beverly Naya, Toni Tones, Adeolu Adefarasin as well as Ronke Oshodi and John Okafor, among others.

The scene stealing moment, however, comes at the tail end of one of the trailers, with a particularly hilarious piece of dialogue between Ronke Oshodi & Mr. Ibu. In the scene, Ronke tells Mr. Ibu that the bride has directed that he (Mr Ibu) work under her, something which the savage Mr Ibu was quick to twist to an alternate meaning, one which we are all too familiar with.

“The Eve” will be in cinemas on the 30th of March 2018 and judging by the few scenes we have seen already, Nigerians better prepare for the plenty humor, suspense, romance and lots of very good songs. We can’t wait to see what this impressive assemble of cast brings to the big screen once the movie lands in cinemas.