Raré Tv Releases “omolakeji” Another Jaiye Kuti Movie

The movie which features Aremu Afolayan, Kelvin Ikeduba, Taiwo Ibikunle, Liz Da Silva, Sola Kareem and Jaiye Kuti herself treats the theme of multi – level conspiracy and serial murder to achieve a single aim ownership.

After his father’s death, Bode (Aremu Afolayan) the heir apparent to the Lewis estate narrowly misses death from a gunshot attack and is eventually saved by his look alike Adio (also Aremu Afolayan) for a N20million reward all arranged by his bodygaurd Odutola (Kelvin Ikeduba) but the game changes when Bode and Adio realize that they are cousins; then the real conspirators are unveiled.

The story plot and handling exhibit a mastery of the story craft from the writer cum director, Samson Oluwale while it can be comfortably said that Omolakeji combines strong acting with exquisite production design to communicate affluence while mixing sublime comedy to douse and heighten dramatic tension alternatively. Categorically speaking, Omolakeji leaves you with the “oh really?” expression as each revelation unfolds.

Watch the movie below: