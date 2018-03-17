Meet Canadian-based Ghanaian artiste, NKRANPAN.

Stanton PaaKojoOwusu with stage name Nkranpan is Ghanaianorthodox Afro Beat/Afro Pop artiste based in Toronto, Canada.

He was born on 11th May 1987 in Dansoman, Accra where he schooled. He continued to Okuapeman Senior High School but didn’t complete before he moved to Canada.

According to Nkranpan, he started listening to BukBak and always wanted to be like them, as a kid he will always listened to their songs and knew all their lyrics off head.His favorite was AkwasiBroni (Instru) which he always tried to put his own lines on it.

“Musically, Bright of BukBak fame is my godfather because I grew up listening toBukBak and I always performed their songs on stage” – Nkranpan.

Nkranpan has released songs like Izaya and Love You, all produced by Skinny Willis and TooLi which was produced by Liquid Beat.

He has worked with artistes like Fimfim, Deon Boakye and producers like Jayso, Skinny Willis and Liquid Beat.

In the near future, Nkranpan wants to be seen as one of the greatest acts Ghana ever had.

