Celebrity Get The Look With ... Vanessa Simmons

Celebrity and Growing Up Hip Hop reality star Vanessa Simmons looked super chic whilst about and out in New York City wearing UK-Zimbabwean fashion designer RAAAH. The beautiful Queen Boss TV host looked nothing short of elegant with a hint of edge whilst spotted at the Sugar Factory in Manhattan.

Photo credit: Instagram & Kach Me If You Can Showroom

Styled by Kanayo Ebi

The Azalia dress and Lotus top from the Nature's Cocktail collection features 28 cutting edge ready to wear pieces from high slit skirts, bold two pieces co-ords to exaggerated tops and dresses. Retailing currently at £180 ($250) for the Azalia dress and £225 ($313) for the Lotus two piece set, the vibrant spring time pieces including the full collection are available at www.raaah.co.uk