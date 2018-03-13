Obesere & Friends Mega Concert Live In Ikorodu
Megalite Hall (Homat Event Centre), AJ Cool Ent, Capstone Ent, WTG Media, OJ MEDIA Network, Aimasiko Media & Geedee Promotions Int'l is a Group of Media, Entertainment and Event promotion companies that are credibly recognized for Branding, Promoting & Organization of Events in different locations in Nigeria with various Events to their credit.
Based on high demand from public for a live performance by A-list artistes most importantly 'OBESERE' in Ikorodu, We have deem it fit to put up a concert Tagged:- "OBESERE & FRIENDS"
at Megalite Hall, Homat Event Centre, Ikorodu, Lagos, which is slated to hold on
Date:- Friday, 16th March, 2018
Time:- 1pm - Till Dawn
The concert is aimed at social integration and Business Networking.
The Event Features>>> Music|Dance|Comedy
Artiste Performing Live @ The Event Include:
OBESERE
REMINISCE
SERIKI
ORITSEFEMI
SMALL DOCTOR
MYRO
QDOT
SEUNKOBBE
KONGA
DESTINY BOY
DANNY WHYTE
OYINLOMO
BOLA AIMASIKO
SEYI ARA
SWAGAPRINCE
BABA DE BABA
BIG MICKEY
FAYROSS
ATILA
ULTRA 5
SAM KAY
SIKO MALAIKA
COOL X
TY SLEEK
YOUNG VIPER
DRY GIN
DOCTOR I
STORM
BODMAS
ROTYBEN
BIOKYDZ
YOUNG GEEZ
P BOI
TY DEE
SINGLE K
HECKLIE J
TEEWHY
and Others
HOST:- Gloria Doyle and Segun Capstone
Official DJ:- DJ ADex
Gate Fee: Ankara - 3k
Tickets: Regular - 2k
Table of 6 - 50k
Table of 10 - 100k