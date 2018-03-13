Obesere & Friends Mega Concert Live In Ikorodu

Megalite Hall (Homat Event Centre), AJ Cool Ent, Capstone Ent, WTG Media, OJ MEDIA Network, Aimasiko Media & Geedee Promotions Int'l is a Group of Media, Entertainment and Event promotion companies that are credibly recognized for Branding, Promoting & Organization of Events in different locations in Nigeria with various Events to their credit.

Based on high demand from public for a live performance by A-list artistes most importantly 'OBESERE' in Ikorodu, We have deem it fit to put up a concert Tagged:- "OBESERE & FRIENDS"

at Megalite Hall, Homat Event Centre, Ikorodu, Lagos, which is slated to hold on

Date:- Friday, 16th March, 2018

Time:- 1pm - Till Dawn

The concert is aimed at social integration and Business Networking.

The Event Features>>> Music|Dance|Comedy

Artiste Performing Live @ The Event Include:

OBESERE

REMINISCE

SERIKI

ORITSEFEMI

SMALL DOCTOR

MYRO

QDOT

SEUNKOBBE

KONGA

DESTINY BOY

DANNY WHYTE

OYINLOMO

BOLA AIMASIKO

SEYI ARA

SWAGAPRINCE

BABA DE BABA

BIG MICKEY

FAYROSS

ATILA

ULTRA 5

SAM KAY

SIKO MALAIKA

COOL X

TY SLEEK

YOUNG VIPER

DRY GIN

DOCTOR I

STORM

BODMAS

ROTYBEN

BIOKYDZ

YOUNG GEEZ

P BOI

TY DEE

SINGLE K

HECKLIE J

TEEWHY

and Others

HOST:- Gloria Doyle and Segun Capstone

Official DJ:- DJ ADex

Gate Fee: Ankara - 3k

Tickets: Regular - 2k

Table of 6 - 50k

Table of 10 - 100k