PHOTO Report: Jeff Akoh, Iyanya, Tjan, Terry Apala, Others Make ‘Live & Wavy’ 2 an Unforgettable Affair

March 9th, 2018 would certainly go down in history as one of the most momentous dates in the history of concerts as we know it in Nigeria; as seasoned RnB sensation Jeff Akoh alongside some of the industry’s most celebrated acts graced the stage to thrill and serenade the heart and soul of the audience at ‘Live and Wavy’, which held at Freedom Park, Lagos Island, Lagos.

Tagged ‘Live and Wavy with Jeff Akoh and Friends’, the audience witnessed live performance in a rather unprecedented fashion, bringing about an evening of unending cheers and frenzy as each performing act ascended the stage to deliver remarkable performances, which further raised the fun of the ambiance several notches higher.

The concert featured an ensemble list of performers, including Iyanya, Tjan, Isaac Geralds, Terry Apala, among others – with each act performing with a live band; which consisted of two-time Grammy Awards winner Lekan Babalola who wielded the drum sets along with a handful of other talented instrumentalists.

Following commendable performances from the other artists, the concert’s headliner Jeff Akoh took center stage to round off the evening's unwavering zeal; performing up to six songs at the request of the audience, including his radio-friendly smash hits ‘Shokolokobangoshe’, ‘Water & Fire’ and ‘Halima’.

Jeff went on to praise the audience for their warm reception and unyielding roars to which the audience excitedly cheered at, causing some of the ardent fans of the singer to bellow for more songs.

‘Live and Wavy with Jeff Akoh & Friends’ marked the second edition and a direct follow-up to the concert’s debut, which was held late 2017 and was met with overwhelming appraisal from both attendees and the media.

Other noteworthy performers at the concert include fast-rising soul singer Maka, Project Fame season 9 winner Okiemute, afro-beat act Mister Versace and a host of others.

The concert’s organizers (10Stringz Production, Media Panache Nigeria and Temple Management) have revealed the purpose of the youth-centric show is to proliferate the art of live performance; incorporating various genres of music to spawn a unique experience whilst showcasing Nigeria’s most celebrated talents to Africa and beyond.