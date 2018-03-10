Watch Beverly Naya, Mr Ibu, Kunle Remi, Mawuli Gavor, Toni Tones,Ronke Oshodi in new trailer

The trailer features scenes from the highly anticipated movie set to hit the cinemas Easter day March 29th

Set in Lagos, The Eve tells the story of a planned wedding that doesn’t happen, and another that happens by accident.

The movie features John Okafor, Beverly Naya, Meg Otanwa, Kunle Remi, Adeolu Adefarasin, Mawuli Gavor, Ronke Oshodi, Ronke Odusanya, Uche Nwaefuna and other stars.

The Eve first premieres in Lagos March 24th at the Day Dream Pool Club, Landmark Towers, with a nationwide cinema premiere scheduled for this Easter March 29, 2018.

The Eve is produced by Hauwa Allahbura and directed by Tosin Igho.

See trailer:

