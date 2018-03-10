TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Celebrity | 10 March 2018 07:31 CET

Chidinma Invites A Select Number Of Her Fans To An Exclusive Dinner

By Press @BukiHQ Media
Click for Full Image Size

Afro-Pop musician, Chidinma, has selected a few fans, to an intimate dinner on Sunday 11th March, 2018 at 7pm.

At the dinner, her fans will be treated to the rare opportunity of spending quality time with her over a 3-course meal.

Chidinma will share her inspiration behind her latest release “Love Me” and some of her upcoming projects. She will also answer any questions her fans may have.

Chidinma is excited to meet with her fans, engage them in conversation and spend the evening with them.


ALL THINGS WORKETH TOGETHER FOR GOOD TO THEM THAT LOVE GOD.
By: MY BIBLE

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists