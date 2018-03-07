Olamide Shines at Europe Culture Tour

The King of Street music in Nigeria, Olamide has proven that he is indeed good at his game, having conquered the street music and the industry in his home country. The rapper, who is adept at releasing hit songs flawlessly, took his brand of indigenous music to many cities of the European continent.

Powered under Alex Ozone of O3 Media; the singer, who dropped ‘Science Student’ to the admiration of many, stepped into the city of Istanbul for the ‘Culture Tour’ and wowed the audience in Turkey, dishing songs like Wo, Science Student, Shakitibobo, to mention a few. The response of the fans, in the wake of Europeans, Asians and Africans alike, were rapturous, as Olamide dropped his latest song, ‘Omo Ologo,’ meaning the Glorious Child, while on the tour. Olamide, the child of destiny, was even stunned at the massive turn out at Vienna and in the three Italian cities namely Brescia, Venice and Palermo.

These cities normally get a big turnout only for classical music and musicians that have had a global appeal. Indeed Olamide somehow rewrote history in the cities of Europe where he performed. “I never felt this much love outside Nigeria. It was an astounding success; thanks to my team and all Nigerians in the Diaspora, despite the unstable and inclement weather condition. They all came out in their droves to identify with me and showed love. Some of them even sang my lyrics, word for word and danced to my music,” Olamide stated. Other cities like Manheim in Germany and Paris received the star and versatile music artiste with all candour.

Aside the Barcelona Culture music tour, where Olamide couldn’t perform, owing to the promoter’s shoddy preparation, The Culture Tour package by Alex Ozone, was a huge success and there are still more cities to visit before he returns to the country. Though not many indigenous hiphop artistes can pull a crowd in Europe and America, Olamide is a game changer because he did the contrary even in the winter season when turnout dawdles, Alex said, “In the beginning, people didn’t believe Olamide’s Culture tour will pull a crowd because of his indigenous style of music. A lot of people did not believe the tour will be a success, but thanks to God.

Olamide has opened a major door for other indigenous artistes to tours in European countries like Phyno, 9ice, Reminisce, and others because they couldn’t tour cities like these before outside Nigeria. Quote me: This is the first time an African artiste is performing in Europe during winter.” This is a good testimony to what Nigerian wave-making artistes are making in advanced countries, and Olamide has just added good value to this testimony against all odds.