TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Sightings | 6 March 2018 12:01 CET

Jeremiah Gyang Welcomes Third Baby Girl

By The Nigerian Voice

Jos base gospel singer, Jeremiah Gyang, cannot count his joy as God keeps blessing him and his family as he has just gotten another blessings from God.

The singer and his wife have just welcomed their baby girl which they name Tazayawan. The singer is already blessed by two lovely girls and now God has made it three for him.

Jeremiah was already preparing for a friend’s birthday when God decided to hold him back to receive the blessing he was about to bring to him.

Announcing the good news, the singer has stated that he is about hitting the studio to release another single which according to him is going to be a hit.


To get what we have never gotten before, we have to do what we have never done before.
By: Big Mike

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2018 Nigerian Voice
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists