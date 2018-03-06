Jeremiah Gyang Welcomes Third Baby Girl

Jos base gospel singer, Jeremiah Gyang, cannot count his joy as God keeps blessing him and his family as he has just gotten another blessings from God.

The singer and his wife have just welcomed their baby girl which they name Tazayawan. The singer is already blessed by two lovely girls and now God has made it three for him.

Jeremiah was already preparing for a friend’s birthday when God decided to hold him back to receive the blessing he was about to bring to him.

Announcing the good news, the singer has stated that he is about hitting the studio to release another single which according to him is going to be a hit.